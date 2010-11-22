IMT Opens New Plant in New Jersey



Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit within the U.K.-based Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, targeting the MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government), Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets has officially opened its new engineering and manufacturing facility in Mt. Olive, NJ in the International Trade Center. IMT encompasses the company’s well known Nucomm and RF Central brands.



The new facility encompasses 65,000 square feet and features full functionality under one roof including research and development, application engineering, manufacturing assembly, electronic testing and customer technical support. The new location combines and expands IMT’s three previous sites located in Carlisle, Pa; Haverhill, Mass. and Hackettstown, NJ into a new single efficient building. As a result of this consolidation, the company says a new manufacturing layout will allow IMT to better manage its workflow methods as well as optimize its procedures and processes.







Commenting on the move, Steve Shpock, President, Integrated Microwave Technologies, said, “IMT is delighted to relocate into this brand new multi-functional facility. These expanded capabilities will allow us to meet the growing need for our products and technologies especially those stringent demands found in the MAG marketplace.” The Carlisle, Pa.-based truck facility will remain open on a scaled down basis.



IMT currently has a workforce of approximately 140 employees and the company expects its expansion into the new building will allow it to create more high technology positions in the future. Adds Shpock, “IMT’s move to Mt. Olive will increase the company’s employment by up to 16 percent over the next year and will generate much needed good paying jobs in New Jersey.”



