Ikegami and SAM Strike Reseller Partnership

NEUSS, GERMANY—A deal has been reached between Ikegami and SAM that will see Ikegami take over as a reseller partner for SAM.

SAM products that are included in the agreement are the IQMIX IP/SDI transceiver modules and SAM’s range of production switchers, including the Kahuna and Kula 1-3M/E range. The SAM gear will now be available for use with Ikegami’s UHK-430 4K camera.

The agreement covers the Americas, APAC, CIS, EMEA and most Asian countries.