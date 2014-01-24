Ibra Morales Named President Of MundoFox

LOS ANGELES—Fox International Channels and the RCN Television Group have announced the appointment of Ibra Morales as President of MundoFox, effective today.

Morales joins MundoFox from the Katz Television Group, where he was senior vice president of National Marketing. Previously, Morales had served as president of the Telemundo Station Group and as senior vice president of Sales for Hearst-Argyle Television.

“Ibra is an outstanding executive with a deep understanding of the broadcasting industry in the U.S. and significant experience in sales and distribution. We are truly excited to have him on board,” said Gabriel Reyes, CEO of RCN.

“Since we launched MundoFox in Fall 2012, we’ve said that building a major new U.S. Hispanic broadcast network is a marathon not a sprint. In Ibra, we not only have an experienced television executive but an active marathoner. That’s a great combination,” said FIC CEO Hernan Lopez.

MundoFox is a joint venture between RCN and FIC. Morales will report to the venture’s board.

“I’m very excited to be part of building MundoFox into a dominant force in the Hispanic community, the fastest growing sector of the population in the United States,” said Morales. “Our goal is to create a vital environment of news, entertainment and information for our viewers, and attract advertisers who are looking for engaging ways to reach these consumers.”