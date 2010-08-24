IBC: Linear Acoustic Bringing New Features in Transmission Loudness



Linear Acoustic's AERO.air — for over-the-air and cable network broadcasters — is the only all-in-one processor to accept any Dolby-encoded or PCM audio, provide upmixing and loudness control, and to output both PCM and Dolby-encoded audio for transmission. Advanced multiband processing ensures consistency without artefacts, which is not achievable with wideband-only control. Many new features include UPMAX-II 5.1 reference quality 5.1-channel automatic upmixing; CrowdControl, which prevents dialogue from disappearing in the mix; internal Dolby E/Digital/Plus decoding; Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Pulse (HE-AAC) encoding; and internal Nielsen Watermark encoding for audience measurement.



Linear Acoustic will be at stand 8.D29.



