IABM Opens U.S. Office/Names Coordinator



The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) now has opened an office in California and also named a new membership coordinator, Holly Cuellar. The organization, which provides industry representation for manufacturers and suppliers of broadcast and media technology products and services, announced the opening of the new office in Coronado, Calif.



The new office is part of the organizations drive to expand its global footprint. Cuellar will serve as first point of contact for North American IABM queries, and will work closely with IABM’s market development officer for North America, Joe Zaller.



“As an international association dedicated to representing the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide, the IABM strives to support manufacturers across the globe,” said Peter White, the IABM’s director general. “We're pleased to be providing our growing North American member base with a facility dedicated to their needs and we look forward to building this member base further with the addition of Holly Cuellar to our organization.”





