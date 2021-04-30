Hulu + Live TV Adds Nine ViacomCBS Channels

LOS ANGELES—Hulu + Live TV is adding to its portfolio of live channels, announcing that nine ViacomCBS networks are now available as part of its service. The additions come with no rise in Hulu + Live TV’s $64.99 per month price, Hulu says.

Coming to Hulu + Live TV are ViacomCBS networks Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., VH1, CMT, MTV, TV Land and Paramount Network. In addition, subscribers also now have on-demand access to classic shows like “Freaks and Geeks,” “Moesha” and “Sister Sister.”

Five ViacomCBS networks are also now available as add-ons to the Hulu + Live TV service. BETher, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic are now included in Hulu’s Entertainment add-on, which goes for an additional $7.99 per month.