YouTube TV Adds New ViacomCBS Channels to Lineup
Seven new channels added as part of previous deal with ViacomCBS
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV subscribers have a new batch of channels that they can enjoy, with the vMVPD platform announcing the addition of seven ViacomCBS channels to the service.
The new channels, announced via YouTube TV’s Twitter, include BET-Her, Dabl, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., Nick Toons and Teen Nick.
The addition of these channels was part of a deal between YouTube parent company Google and ViacomCBS originally struck in May 2020. YouTube TV added BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 to its service in June 2020; the other channels were to be added at a then unspecified date.
Subsequently, YouTube would raise its monthly subscription price from $50 to $65. As the seven new channels were part of the original deal, it is not clear if their addition will have any impact on YouTube TV’s price at this time.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.