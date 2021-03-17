YouTube TV Adds New ViacomCBS Channels to Lineup

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV subscribers have a new batch of channels that they can enjoy, with the vMVPD platform announcing the addition of seven ViacomCBS channels to the service.

The new channels, announced via YouTube TV’s Twitter , include BET-Her, Dabl, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., Nick Toons and Teen Nick.

The addition of these channels was part of a deal between YouTube parent company Google and ViacomCBS originally struck in May 2020 . YouTube TV added BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 to its service in June 2020; the other channels were to be added at a then unspecified date.