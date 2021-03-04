ViacomCBS Officially Ushers in Paramount+

NEW YORK—The Paramount+ era has officially begun for ViacomCBS, as the rebranded CBS All Access streaming service launched today, March 4, for consumers. In addition to the new name, Paramount+ expands the streaming offerings from ViacomCBS for TV, movies and sports.

Paramount+ features more than 30,000 episodes of TV and a multitude of movies from ViacomCBS’ studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Live sports, including the NCAA March Madness Tournament, The Masters, UEFA Champions League and, this fall, the NFL will also be available.

“The launch of Paramount+, which builds on our legacy of innovation and superior storytelling, is a significant milestone for ViacomCBS that demonstrates our commitment to being a global leader in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming. “By combining fresh original content with live and on-demand programming and an established library of titles from world-class entertainment brands, we have created an unrivaled service that offers live sports, breaking news and entertainment for all audiences.”

Consumers will be able to watch Paramount+ on just about every major streaming platform, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as Android devices, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, and the Xbox gaming consoles.

The streaming service can be watched on up to three devices simultaneously. Users can also create up to six individual profiles. In addition to watching live content, there is also the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline, ViacomCBS shared. Other features include parental control capabilities, cross-platform dynamic play functionality and enhanced curation and discovery.

ViacomCBS will offer both a premium and ad-supported subscription plan. At launch, consumers will have the option between a $9.99 premium subscription that includes all sports, news, live and on-demand content and a $5.99 ad-supported subscription. In June, ViacomCBS will swap the $5.99 ad-supported plan for a $4.99 plan, but it will no longer offer local live CBS station programming.