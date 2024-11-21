HPA Promotes Joyce Cataldo to Head of Development and Strategy

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association, the trade group for entertainment industry creative and technical support professionals, has named Joyce “JC” Cataldo as head of development and strategy, a new role.

Cataldo was hired in 2017 as the director of business development at the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers and HPA, transitioning full-time to HPA in 2020. In her new capacity, she’ll lead a team tasked with expanding membership, enhancing opportunities and driving HPA’s strategic growth.

“Joyce plays an absolutely critical role on the HPA team,” HPA Executive Director Phil Kubel said in a statement. “She consistently demonstrates dedication, strategic insight, and commitment to growing the organization and serving the community. In her new role, Joyce will continue to bring her vision and leadership to the mission of HPA to serve and strengthen the professional media and entertainment community.”

Cataldo’s responsibilities include cultivating strong relationships with senior industry leaders, refining corporate membership offerings and pursuing grants and collaborative opportunities that align with the organization’s goals, HPA said. Her reports will include Deanna Villarreal, recently promoted to membership engagement specialist; Max Ma, who will continue to manage the group’s database, website and technical operations; and Roberta Gorman, membership consultant; as well as HPA’s sales team.

“I’m committed to the success of our members,” Cataldo said. “The relationships that I have developed over the course of my career are of paramount importance to me. I'm thrilled to continue building upon the important work we’ve begun to grow and serve our community.

“The HPA team, board, and our members are simply the best in the industry and it’s an honor to work with them,” she added. “Together, we’ll continue to nurture HPA’s membership and sponsorship ecosystem and build partnerships across traditional and emerging sectors in service to our members.”

Prior to joining HPA and SMPTE, Cataldo was senior account and business development manager at Wall Street Communications. Before entering the media and entertainment sector, she spent more than 10 years coordinating undergraduate recruiting at over 70 schools for investment bank J.P. Morgan. She also managed the on-campus recruitment program and sought sponsorships from Fortune 500 companies at New York University, her alma mater.

The HPA is a nonprofit group serving businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. For more on the group, visit hpaonline.com.