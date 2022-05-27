HPA Promotes Phil Kubel to Executive Director

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced that executives Phil Kubel and Alicia Rock have taken on expanded roles for the industry trade organization. James Blevins has joined the HPA board of directors, and new chairs have been announced for HPA committees.

Kubel has been elevated to Executive Director of HPA from Director, the post he assumed in 2019. Alicia Rock, formerly Manager of Events, has been named Director, Operations & Events. Rock joined HPA in 2007. Director of Business Development and Corporate Member Relations Joyce Cataldo rounds out the executive team.

HPA President Seth Hallen noted, “It is an incredibly exciting time at HPA, full of growth, challenge and opportunity. The vibrance we are seeing is a credit to the hard work and vision of the people who have contributed so much to the organization: our staff, our board, and our volunteers. During Phil’s tenure, which saw the pandemic and its impact, we’ve seen enormous growth while preserving the close sense of community that is so important to HPA’s members. Through Joyce’s careful cultivation, as well as remarkable participation in our events we’ve seen our most significant increase in membership and event sponsorships. Phil is an indefatigable team leader for HPA.” Of Rock, he continued, “Alicia has long been HPA’s backbone, providing an informed, critical viewpoint and flawless execution that bring our big ideas into the world. Her work and talent are outstanding, and her new role well earned. I look forward to seeing what she has planned for HPA!”

Industry veteran James Blevins has been named to the HPA Board of Directors. An active member of the HPA community, he serves as co-chair of the NET committee and was co-chair of this year’s Innovation Zone at the HPA Tech Retreat. Hallen said, “The HPA Board demands a level of commitment and care that is well beyond significant, and only the most intrepid and engaged are invited. James is so passionate about our industry and community and has surpassed that commitment again and again. He generously shares his time, knowledge and talents. We’re so fortunate that he has agreed to join the board, bringing his unique blend of enthusiasm and expertise to our endeavors.”

Blevins (Valid Essence) joins current board members Hallen (LightIron), President; Chuck Parker (Sohonet), Vice President; Bill Roberts (Panavision), Treasurer; Leon Silverman (Strategic Perspective Consulting), Past President; Wendy Aylsworth (Walden Pond), Secretary; Paul Chapman (Picture Shop); Mark Chiolis (Mobile TV Group); Craig German (Amazon Studios); senior industry executive Kari Grubin; Renard Jenkins (WarnerMedia); Loren Nielsen (Xperi); Phil Squyres (Sony Pictures Television); and Joachim Zell (Barco).

New and returning HPA committee chairs for 2022 are as follows:

ALL: Kari Grubin, Renard Jenkins, and Loren Nielsen

NET (Networking Education Technology): James Blevins and Lina Sanchez

Women in Post: Payton List and Belinda Merritt

YEP (Young Entertainment Professionals): Nikki Jee, Tahirah Foy, and Lina Sanchez

HPA Awards: Christine Purse

Hallen closed, “In keeping with HPA’s focus on recognition, I’m thrilled to recognize the contributions Phil and Alicia have made to our success and honor the great work of our volunteers. These individuals guide our future and light our way.”