HBO, Sony Veteran Pineda Joins SSIMWAVE as Product Strategy Head

WATERLOO, ON, Canada— SSIMWAVE has hired Beatriz Pineda to serve as senior director, product strategy. She brings market insight gained during nearly two decades in the production, distribution and equipment sectors to her new role, which involves aligning SSIMWAVE’s Video Quality Automation products and the needs of content providers and OTT distributors.

Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO and co-founder of SSIMWAVE, said, “She understands how crucial Video Quality Automation will be as the industry seeks to meet viewer quality demands in the most cost-effective manner.”

Pineda said, “Basing video picture quality simply on traditional metrics is ineffective. Instead, SSIMWAVE’s technology quantifies and qualifies how humans perceive video quality, which is ultimately needed to optimize the viewer experience.”

Most recently senior director, nonlinear distribution and new technologies for HBO Latin America, Pineda was responsible for managing the media distribution supply chain and VOD operations throughout the CALA market. She also spent six years with Sony Latin America in sales support, product manager and marketing manager roles.