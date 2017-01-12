Harmonic Board of Directors Add Lookabaugh

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic is pulling up another chair for its Board of Directors, announcing the appointment of Dr. Tom Lookabuagh. Lookabaugh joins the board after serving 30 years in the semiconductor, communications equipment and service provider industries.

Lookabaugh currently serves as the president of Thomas Lookabaugh Associates, a consultancy firm for the telecommunications industry. Previous roles included that of an executive at Cable Television Laboratories, CTO of Entropic Communications, and CEO of PolyCipher. He also founded the video equipment manufacturer DiviCom, which was eventually acquired by Harmonic in 2000, which he then served as president of the convergent systems division.

Harmonic is a provider of video delivery infrastructure for television and video services.