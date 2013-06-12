Harmonic appoints new SVP

Harmonic recently announced that George Stromeyer has been appointed as the company's new senior vice president of worldwide sales. Leading Harmonic's global sales network, Stromeyer will develop and implement a clear-cut strategy for driving additional revenue opportunities within the broadcast, cable, satellite, telco, media and post-production markets.

He brings a strong track record of leading high-performing sales organizations and driving profitable growth, which are central to accelerating Harmonic's global growth strategy. He is the third executive to join Harmonic's senior leadership team from a world-class company in the past year

Stromeyer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College. In 2005, he was acknowledged for his leadership and contribution to the cable industry as one of Digital TV Europe's "Euro 50 — Leaders" in broadband and pay TV.