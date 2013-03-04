Harman’s Studer Selects Danmon Asia as Distributor

STAMFORD, CONN.—Harman’s Studer has appointed Danmon Asia as its distributor for its entire Studer product range in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.



“This partnership with Danmon Asia is a logical way to increase Studer’s brand visibility and product availability across Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar,” said Keith Prestidge, Studer’s Asia Pacific sales director. “Hands-on demonstrations and listening tests are essential for major purchases such as audio mixing consoles, along with access to a fast and experienced technical support team if a system needs expansion or maintenance.”



Danmon Asia is a Vietnamese supplier of audio and video equipment for broadcast and professional applications for television stations, film and video production companies, post-production houses, educational institutions and others.



Danmon Asia is part of Dan Technologies A/S, an international group of companies and a supplier of audio, video, transmission products and digital media solutions, which operates in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Vietnam and Dubai.



