Hardata Brings SMART•server HD/SD ‘Channel in a Box’ to IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Hardata will emphasise its new SMART•server family of next-generation HD/SD ‘channel in a box’ solutions with built-in IP communications capability for user engagement.



According to the company, the SMART•server product line was engineered as an inherently integrated CIB with comprehensive capability for launch and management of broadcast stations; including ingest, content management, transmission control, branding and graphics, traffic interface, monitoring and playout. SMART•servers can function as a standalone box or part of a multichannel or enterprise system.



The multi-channel servers can convert between SD and HD content on the fly, record in both formats, and have multi-language support for on screen text, including Latin, Greek, Cyrillic, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and more.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Hardata will be at stand 8.C16.



www.hardata.com