Gray’s Local News Live Launches New Streaming Apps

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that its 24/7 streaming news network, Local News Live, has launched standalone apps for connected TVs and smartphones.

“Local News Live delivers a local perspective on national stories by tapping into the expertise of Gray journalists in 113 markets,” Gray’s COO Sandy Breland said. “With this new streaming presence, our reach will expand to deliver that unmatched breaking news coverage and impactful information to a national audience.”

Local News Live launched in February 2021 as a national news network to provide live streaming coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. Local News Live will remain available on Gray’s local apps and continue to provide audiences non- stop access to local and national news feeds.

“We are excited to grow our footprint to the rest of the US to serve even more viewers with our unique blend of national coverage through a local lens,” said the general manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen.

Local News Live is based out of Gray’s Washington DC News Bureau.

These new apps are now available to download for free by searching “LNL” on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices.