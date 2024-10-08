Gray’s Local News Live Launches New Streaming Apps
Gray’s 24/7 streaming news network has launched standalone apps for connected TVs and smartphones
ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that its 24/7 streaming news network, Local News Live, has launched standalone apps for connected TVs and smartphones.
“Local News Live delivers a local perspective on national stories by tapping into the expertise of Gray journalists in 113 markets,” Gray’s COO Sandy Breland said. “With this new streaming presence, our reach will expand to deliver that unmatched breaking news coverage and impactful information to a national audience.”
Local News Live launched in February 2021 as a national news network to provide live streaming coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. Local News Live will remain available on Gray’s local apps and continue to provide audiences non- stop access to local and national news feeds.
“We are excited to grow our footprint to the rest of the US to serve even more viewers with our unique blend of national coverage through a local lens,” said the general manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen.
Local News Live is based out of Gray’s Washington DC News Bureau.
These new apps are now available to download for free by searching “LNL” on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.