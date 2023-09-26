Local News Live Launches on All Gray Television Stations

ATLANTA—Gray Television has launched the streaming news network Local News Live on more than 500 Gray Television station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. It’s also available on Gray stations during non-local news hours on several FAST channels.

The 24/7 Local News Live streaming news network provides live news coverage from Gray’s 113 television markets and Washington DC Bureau.

“Our viewers value both local news and the unique, local perspectives on national stories Local News Live provides,” said Gray’s chief operating officer, Sandy Breland. “Our goal is to give those viewers the flexibility to watch all the content they are looking for, at any time, from a trusted source.”

Local News Live originally launched to provide content on stations’ streaming platforms during time periods between live-streamed local newscasts. The new configuration provides streaming audiences non-stop access to local and national news feeds on designated channels housed within station CTV apps and websites.

Local News Live’s signature program airs daily at 2:00 p.m. (ET) led by anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone. In addition to the expanded streaming opportunities, Local News Live at 2:00 p.m. will now be carried on WIS, Gray’s NBC Affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina. In doing so, Gray will bring Local News Live to an even wider audience by broadcasting the programming over the air on weekday afternoons.

“We are excited to add Local News Live to our daytime lineup and provide viewers a broader scope of national coverage with local impact every day,” said WIS vice president and general manager Robby Thomas.

Local News Live is based out of Gray’s Washington DC News Bureau.