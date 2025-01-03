Gray Media Names New GMs in Colorado, Mississippi

ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Jacque Harms as the next general manager of KKTV, the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Harms has more than 35 years of experience in the media business, most recently as the General Manager at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi, for the past four and a half years.

Alison Davis will succeed her as GM of WTOK.

Under Harms’ leadership, WTOK was the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters’ Small Market Station of the Year in 2024 and a National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Finalist in 2021. Harms is the recipient of multiple Associated Press and MAB awards.

Jacque Harms (Image credit: Gray Media)

Under Harms, the WTOK team achieved strong digital results, Gray Media said, outperforming the next local news digital audience by 144% last year. WTOK increased its station sign-on/signoff ratings by 34% in 2024, Gray reported.

Prior to WTOK, Harms was a news director, anchor, reporter and producer at KNOP-TV in North Platte, Nebraska.

She serves on the MAB Board of Directors and was on the planning committees that launched Mississippi’s inaugural MAB Student Conference and Women in Broadcasting awards program and luncheon.

Davis will become general manager of WTOK, the ABC-The CW-Telemundo affiliate in Meridian, effective Jan. 6. She will remain the station’s director of sales.

Alison Davis (Image credit: Gray media)

A 30-year media sales veteran, Davis began her career as a local account executive in Fort Wayne, Indiana, then moved on to Indianapolis, where she held various sales positions at Comcast Spotlight and sales management positions within the market’s CBS and Fox affiliates.

“In my short time in Meridian, Mississippi, I have grown to love this community, and look forward to maintaining those relationships and meeting more clients and leaders in the viewing area to continue the long standing 70 year legacy of WTOK,” Davis said.