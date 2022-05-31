Gravity Media Opens New Manchester Production Center

MANCHESTER, U.K.—Gravity Media has opened its new state-of-the-art production center in Manchester.

The relocation of its existing Manchester Production Center will allow Gravity Media to offer a wide range of new services and is part of the company’s expansion across broadcast and post-production markets outside of London.

“The expansion into a brand new, cutting-edge production center is a big moment for Gravity Media,” explained Ed Tischler, Gravity Media, managing director, EMEA. We are immensely proud of the team and the business and are excited about what the space can offer our clients. As we plan to attract the next generation of northern broadcasting talent to support our next growth phase, we are focused on ensuring we continue to offer the best support for complex broadcast facilities and production services, wherever it’s needed across the North of England.”

“Our new Gravity Media Manchester base will also be able to support clients with remote production and rental solutions for global broadcasters, production companies and live event organizers,” he continued. “The team can also offer specialist camera solutions, housing the latest Gravity Media innovation cameras trusted by content creators around the world, from handheld wireless cameras and in-sport on-boards, through to POV cameras, RF facilities and helicopter links.”

The new location joins Gravity Media’s current global production centers in London, Sydney, Melbourne and San Francisco.

The new Manchester facility is located in Manchester city center in the iconic ABC Buildings – which houses VERSA studios, BBC, The Farm, Sony, Quay Street Productions, LS Productions and many more.

The company’s recent Manchester projects included the team helping to relocate and set up the five-camera studio for BBC Studios working in collaboration with VERSA Studios which enabled the broadcast of popular daytime show, BBC Morning Live. Being in such close proximity will also mean Gravity Media can continue to work in partnership with VERSA Studios to supply equipment, integrate systems and provide engineering support.

Situated on the 4th floor of the ABC building, the 3,000 square foot space has been carefully designed to meet the high-grade technical specification needed by Gravity Media to service their broadcast clients, as well as a new base for their dedicated local equipment rental team.

The new facility will also make it easier for Gravity Media to draw on its extensive EMEA and Global network and collaborate directly with its London Production Centre, enabling completely decentralized remote production workflows, the company said.

The space boasts three off-tube commentary booths, two Avid Media Composer edit suites connected to the edit core for a full suite of edit services, a dedicated audio control room and two multi-suite, three-tier production galleries designed with the flexibility to integrate next generation cloud-based, GPU-powered workflows including the likes of MAVIS and GVAMPP. There is also a large production office, collaboration and meeting area.