Gravity Media Hires Sean Seamer to Lead U.S. Business

Gravity Media, a global provider of complex live broadcast facilities and production services, has hired Sean Seamer as President for its U.S. business. Seamer will be supported by the current Managing Director Ted Griggs, who will still work closely across the U.S. offices in his new role as Executive Vice President.

Seamer was previously CEO of Supercars, which runs the Australian touring-car championship, the Supercars Championship. Supercars is also where he first worked with Gravity Media, as the company has been the Supercars broadcast services & facilities partner for the past eight years and more recently, the Supercars’ technology partner since 2020.

Sean’s previous experience includes being the CEO of MediaCom ANZ, where he helped the company with a rebuild of its business and cultural plan. Prior to that, he was the CEO of GroupM New Zealand, where he oversaw the introduction of the holding company in that market. His global experience includes roles in San Francisco, London and Singapore.

“Having worked with the people at Gravity Media so closely over the past four years, and the last two in particular, I’ve come to know why so many rights holders and distributors like Fox Sports, ESPN and Ubisoft rely on the company to capture and create compelling live content,” Seamer said. “The opportunity to join such a strong and innovative team was one I couldn’t turn down. I’m looking forward to helping Gravity Media USA accelerate growth further.”

Ted Griggs (Image credit: Gravity Media)

Ted Griggs, who’s been Gravity Media’s Managing Director of its U.S. business since October of 2021, will now be moving into a new Executive Vice President role for the company where he’ll continue to be active in Gravity Media’s North American operation, working with Sean to align and build the company’s regional strategy and U.S. growth agenda.

“I’ve been privileged to work alongside many bright and talented individuals at Gravity Media, I’m looking forward to continuing my goal of providing best-in-class client experiences in my new role,” Griggs said. “Sean is a natural leader and will be a great partner to work with as we build and grow the company’s wider US presence in the months to come.”

Gravity Media has facilities in the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, Germany, and Qatar, supplying production, programming, and content services for every broadcast need, from broadcast equipment, OB trucks and mobile units to live event coverage and delivery and distribution services.