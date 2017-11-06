Grass Valley Names David Cohen VP of Marketing
MONTREAL—Grass Valley has gone in house in picking its new vice president of marketing, naming David Cohen to the position effective immediately.
Cohen most recently has served as Grass Valley’s senior director of market development. In his 14 year career in the media technology industry, Cohen has worked in various marketing positions, per Grass Valley’s official announcement.
In his new role, Cohen will be responsible for marketing communications and product marketing for Grass Valley products.
