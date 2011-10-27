Grass Valley Expands Edius Training in the U.S.



SAN FRANCISCO: Grass Valley is expanding their accreditation and training program for EDIUS craft editing software users to meet industry demand for qualified users.



The “grass cutters” program has reportedly been a success in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Asia) and Asia Pacific markets. The program trains users on the latest tools and functionality of the new EDIUS 6 package.



The first classes held in the U.S. will be conducted by Future Media Concepts (FMC) training staff, December 5-7 in New York City and December 12-14 in Washington, D.C.



“FMC looks forward to offering quality consistent and accessible training on EDIUS,” said Jeff Rothberg, president and co-founder of Future Media Concepts, in a press release. Rothberg stated that he foresees expanding the program to FMC’s six centers across the U.S. by early next year.



