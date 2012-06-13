Graham Sharp Returns to Grass Valley

SAN FRANCISCO: Grass Valley has announced the appointment of Graham Sharp as its new senior vice president of corporate development. Sharp will be responsible for the overarching corporate strategy, M&A activity, strategic alliances, and various strategic projects. He will report directly to Alain Andreoli, president and CEO of Grass Valley.



With more than 25 years of executive management experience in the media industry, Sharp was most recently director of Media Asset Capital and interim president and CEO of Xtranormal Inc.—an online service where users make animated movies by simply typing text and dragging icons. Prior to that he served as executive vice president and general manager of Avid’s Video division, and has held executive management positions at Post Impressions, Discreet Logic, and Dynatech Corpo. His career has come full circle, as he began working in media technology with Tektronix/Grass Valley in the 1980s.



Working with Grass Valley’s management team, Sharp’s first priority is to continue developing a strong growth strategy, including the assessment of potential acquisition targets.