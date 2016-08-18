Globosat Adds Pebble Beach Automation for Rio Coverage

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—With the Olympics taking place in its home country, Brazilian broadcaster Globosat aimed for its largest coverage of the Games. Automation content management and integrated channel specialist Pebble Beach Systems has announced that it contributed to this effort with its Marina automation system for expanded playout capacity.

Eight new 24-hour linear channels, which consist of eight main and eight backup, are controlled with Marina, as well as OTT feeds of the same channels. On demand content is also available. Globosat says that it is expecting to have coverage of 92 percent of live Olympic TV coverage and 100 percent for OTT.

Globosat uses the Marina system for automated control of ingest and playout as well as content handling workflow management. The system handles the sequencing and control of the eight channels from a Harmonic ChannelPort server. In addition, Globosat is utilizing Pebble Beach’s Dolphin integrated playout system to generate signals from the Rio Fun Fest stage OB truck.

The 2016 Summer Olympics are currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, and will continue until Aug. 21.