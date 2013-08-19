GlobeCast Reveals 'Streams of Content' at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, GlobeCast will present a new look and positioning for the broadcast service provider, underlining the company's shift toward working with its broadcast clients on tailored solutions. GlobeCast will also be touting its latest contracts, as well as new developments in the over-the-top space.



In terms of business and product news, GlobeCast will highlight new OTT deals, such as an application developed for sport powerhouse beINSport, as well as a suite of B-to-B services for OTT content, whether live, VOD, or a conversion of live to VOD. On the traditional side, new satellite capacity agreements have recently been concluded, such as a deal with Arabsat in North Africa, and will be highlighted at the show, as well as increased fibre connectivity to the four corners of the globe.



As in previous years, GlobeCast will be sharing its stand with sister company Netia, who provides media asset management software.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. GlobeCast and Netia will be sharing stand 1.A29.

