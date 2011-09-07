Global Broadcast Summit Appoints CEO

LONDON: The Global Broadcast Summit, set to debut in London in May 2012, today announced Saleha Williams as CEO.



Williams has more than 22 years global business and strategic marketing experience within the broadcast, telco and IT sectors; she joins the Global Broadcast Summit from London 2012, where she has been leading the Olympic & Paralympic Inspire Program across the United Kingdom. Prior to London 2012, Williams worked as a business and strategic marketing director across Europe, United States and Asia, on behalf of companies including BBC Technology, News Corp., BT, Siemens and One Caribbean Media Group. She has extensive experience in the media space, working with both public and private broadcasters, VC-funded digital media and ICT companies, on a global basis, across the entire convergent media value chain.



Williams will be responsible for the leadership and management of the Global Broadcast Summit, which will debut ahead of the Olympics in London in May 2012. The summit has the support of London’s mayor and will bring together, by invitation only, chief executives of the world’s leading broadcasters, as well as regulators and government officials to debate and discuss the global broadcast industry from a strategic economic, technological and regulatory perspective. Moreover, against a backdrop of a rapidly changing media environment, the summit will look at television, its business future, regulatory environment and its role in society, in both the public and private broadcasting arenas.

