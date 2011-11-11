Gepco Signs Stines Technologies Group



DES PLAINES, ILL.: Gepco International and General Cable has appointed Stines Technologies Group to promote its products in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporting the Gepco and SheerWire Brands will be the primary mission of Stines Technologies Group.



Stines Technologies Group will work closely with Eric Hall, central regional manager for Gepco Products, and Duane Selby, western regional manager for SheerWire Products, to serve this very strategic part of the country.



