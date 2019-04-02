George Kilpatrick Named Masstech CEO

WHITELEY, England—Masstech has announced the appointment of George Kilpatrick as its new CEO, succeeding Joe French, who is stepping down after 20 years with the company.

George Kilpatrick

Kilpatrick joins Masstech from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was industry lead, media and entertainment, EMEA. Kilpatrick has previously worked at both Technicolor Inc. and Technicolor Media Services Ltd.

“I’m very pleased to be joining Masstech as CEO,” said Kilpatrick. “It’s an exciting time for the M&E industry, and Masstech has a significant role to play. I’m looking forward to helping guide the company towards our goal of harnessing the latest Cloud and ML innovations to deliver the most innovative storage and content management solutions to our customers.”

“George’s extensive experience of the M&E space was of course a key factor in our decision,” added Roger Flynn, chairman of the Masstech Board. “The market is changing, and the Cloud is becoming more important to all M&E businesses. George’s previous roles, particularly most recently at AWS, make him the perfect candidate and we are extremely pleased to have secured him as the new Masstech CEO.”

Kilpatrick will take up his new role on April 5.