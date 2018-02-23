Gearhouse USA Names Harabin as New President

LOS ANGELES—Michael Harabin is joining Gearhouse Broadcast USA as its new president, a company press release announced. Harabin will oversee Gearhouse Broadcast’s North American operation.

Harabin comes to Gearhouse USA after six year at the Pac-12 Network, most recently serving as the vice president of production operations. Prior to his time at the Pac-12 Network, Harabin held senior and operational positions at the Tennis Channel, RAI Corporation, DirecTV and NBC.

Gearhouse parent company Gravity Media Group received funding in September 2016, which recently has resulted in Gearhouse deploying its Columbus 4K mobile unit and two multi-purpose mobile production units, Skye and Iona.