GatesAir Taps Agnew to Manage New Intraplex Business Unit

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has created a new organizational structure for its Intraplex business and has officially announced that is has selected Dave Agnew to help lead it as the Intraplex channel manager. Agnew will report to Steve Paulson, director of Intraplex sales, and will be focus on global customer initiatives and business development in the broadcast market.

Dave Agnew

After 11 years with iHeartMedia, most recently as the director of engineering and IT for the northern Colorado region, Agnew is returning to GatesAir, where he worked in the 1990s and 2000s in a number of roles including field service engineer, senior sales application engineer and product manager.

In addition to sale and implementation of Intraplex products, Agnew will work with channel partners on global trade show presence and technical presentations, as well as other promotional and educational initiatives.

Agnew will begin his new role immediately and be based out of Colorado.