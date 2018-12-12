GatesAir Hires Peter Timmons Business Development Director for EMEA, India

GatesAir has named Peter Timmons as the new business development director for Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and India.

Effective immediately, Timmons—who reports to Andy McClelland, managing director, EMEA and India—will focus on new and existing customer and partner relationships, aiming to strengthen brand visibility and market share region-wide.

With more than 20 years of broadcast experience, including engineering and management roles, Timmons joins GatesAir from Grass Valley, where he served as senior product manager for several product lines. Prior to Grass Valley, Timmons held key positions at Imagine Communications, Sony Professional Services and Harris Broadcast Communications, the company from which GatesAir was born.

According to GatesAir, Timmons' return to the company comes at a time of aggressive expansion across its international business structure. “Under the leadership of CEO Bruce D. Swail, GatesAir has reorganized and broadened its global sales and business development team in EMEA, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions over the past six months,” the company stated in a release.

“Peter is an accomplished professional with experience working as both a buyer and seller for broadcast suppliers and systems integrators,” said Rich Redmond, president and managing director, International for GatesAir.

“These experiences give Peter an unusually well-rounded skillset that few in our industry possess. His expertise in business development, sales, channel management and design engineering, among other integral roles, will undoubtedly bring a fresh and dynamic perspective to the GatesAir team as we enter a new phase of global business growth.”