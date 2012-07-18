Fujifilm N. America Appoints New Leaders

VALHALLA, NY—Fujifilm Holdings America Corp. has announced several changes in executive leadership at its US companies, effective at the end of June. Kaz Yamamura has been named as the new president of Fujifilm Holdings America Corp. and Go Miyazaki has been promoted to president and COO of Fujifilm North America. Fujifilm Holdings is the holding company for U.S.-based Fujifilm companies and Fujifilm North America Corp. is the marketing subsidiary of the company’s U.S. operations. In his new role, Mr. Yamamura will also serve as the new chairman and chief executive officer of Fujifilm North America Corp., overseeing management of eleven Fujifilm companies that operate in the United States. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and corporate vice president for Fujifilm Corp.

As President and COO of Fujifilm North America Corp., Mr. Miyazaki will be responsible for management of the company's photo imaging, electronic imaging, graphic systems, optical devices and motion picture business, as well as operations for Fujifilm in Canada. Prior to this, Mr. Miyazaki was division president, Imaging and Electronic Imaging Divisions for Fujifilm North America Corp.

"Fujifilm is a global brand and business leader known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am honored to serve in this new role," said Kaz Yamamura, president, Fujifilm Holdings America Corp. and chairman and chief executive officer, Fujifilm North America Corp. "As Fujifilm continues to diversify its businesses in North America, we remain dedicated to our strong business relationships, and to delivering the highest quality goods and services to our consumers and customers."

Prior to his newly announced position, Mr. Yamamura served for more than 36 years at Fujifilm, and most recently in several key management positions, including his work as corporate vice president and general manager, Finance and Accounting Division, and general manager, Business Strategy Department, Corporate Planning Division, for Fujifilm Holdings Corp. in Japan. He also served as chief financial officer for Fujifilm Europe GmbH. He earned his Bachelor of Economics degree from Kobe University, Tokyo, Japan in 1976.