FuboTV Targets CONMEBOL For Free-To-Play Games, Fanview Live Stats Launch

NEW YORK CITY–Sports streaming platform fuboTV will deploy its integrated predictive, free-to-play games and FanView live stats feature Sept. 2 for the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches (CONMEBOL).

FuboTV, which has been beta testing the tools, has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.

Subscribers to fuboTV can seamlessly stream CONMEBOL matches, use FanView to monitor stats and scores next to and under a reduced-size video player and play free predictive games—on one screen—using their remote control and without having to open another app. Viewers can toggle both free games and FanView on or off, giving them the ability to choose their live experience, the company said.

FuboTV tested both features during the CONMEBOL match window in June. The integration of free games and FanView into the live soccer matches increased engagement. Subscribers watched fuboTV up to 37% longer, depending on platform, than those who did not engage.

The company will add two new features for the launch. Users will be able to see where they place on a leaderboard for each game. They can also subscribe to notifications for latest updates, it said.

Players who engage with CONMEBOL matches in September will earn points for every question answered correctly on every match day (Sept. 2, 5 and 9). Players compete to earn the most points and win the $1,000 prize, subject to applicable rules, fuboTV said.

Predictive, free-to-play games will be available on Android mobile, iOS mobile, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and the web; FanView will be available on Android TV, Fire TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One’s family of devices and the web. fuboTV expects to roll out both features on additional devices.

Free-to-play games mark the beginning of fuboTV’s gaming roadmap. The company aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television, it said.

FuboTV’s subsidiary Fubo Gaming also expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals, it said.

“We believe this will mark the first time any company has integrated live streaming television, free games and live stats within the same platform, on the big screen,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV.

“With free games and our upcoming Fubo Sportsbook real-money wagering app, we intend to deliver a truly interactive streaming experience, one that we expect will improve engagement and retention to fuboTV while also driving advertising revenue,” he said.