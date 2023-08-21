Fox Weather Signs New Distribution Deals

NEW YORK—The Fox Weather has inked new distribution deals with Samsung TV Plus and Cox that will expand the reach of the free ad-supported service to millions of new viewers.

“As the fastest growing weather service in the country, we look forward to welcoming Samsung TV Plus users and Cox subscribers to Fox Weather’s innovative, best-in-class service,” president, Sharri Berg said in a statement.

Starting August 23rd, Fox Weather will be available on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD) service. Viewers with a 2016 or later Samsung Smart TV will be able to access the comprehensive weather service on channel 1010. It will also be made available on Samsung Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, Samsung Family Hub and the web.

The new distribution agreement with Cox means that Cox Contour TV customers now have access to Fox Weather through Cox’s Expanded Basic package in several markets, including Las Vegas, Cleveland and Phoenix among others. This will add 1.7 million subscribers to Fox Weather’s distribution base.

Since launching in October 2021, Fox Weather has added a number of distribution partners including Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DirecTV Stream, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through Fox Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.