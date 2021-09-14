Fox To Acquire TMZ From WarnerMedia

LOS ANGELES—Fox Entertainment has acquired TMZ and all its media properties from WarnerMedia in a deal that will provide a new pipeline of content to its stations and digital properties.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TMZ founder and managing editor Harvey Levin will remain with TMZ and continue to oversee day-to-day operations for the brand, the companies said. He will report to Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials.

TMZ was founded in 2005 by Levin and the late Jim Paratore.

“The unique and powerful brand Harvey has created in TMZ has forever changed the entertainment industry and we’re excited to welcome them to Fox,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Fox Corporation. “TMZ has been an impactful program for our Fox television stations and broadcast partners for many years and I know Jack Abernethy and Charlie Collier will find creative ways to utilize and expand this content in effective and compelling ways for our audiences.”

Under terms of the agreement, Fox will own and operate all TMZ-branded linear, digital and experiential assets, including its hit syndicated magazine programs, “TMZ” and “TMZ LIVE,” both of which air on 18 network affiliates owned by Fox Television Stations; the dedicated sports site TMZ Sports and program “TMZ Sports,” which airs on FS1; and celebrity tour operations in Los Angeles, Fox said.

In a significant expansion of Fox’s digital footprint, the acquisition also includes TMZ’s celebrity and culture outlet, TooFab.com, and TMZ.com.

Fox Television Stations’ in-house syndication division, Fox First Run, will oversee all program sales, marketing and affiliate relations for “TMZ” and “TMZ Live.” The two programs have been renewed through 2022-23, with “TMZ” cleared in 99% of the country this coming season and “TMZ Live” cleared in 72% of the U.S.