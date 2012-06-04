Fox Television Stations Partners with Accuweather

NEW YORK–Fox Television Stations and AccuWeather are forming an exclusive comprehensive on-air and online content and brand partnership in 11 markets this summer.

Under the terms of the partnership, AccuWeather, will provide the following to Fox stations participating in the agreement: enhanced meteorological data and extended forecasts, weather-related news and videos, interactive radar, and tailored forecasts related to how weather conditions may affect certain medical conditions, traveling plans and other outdoor activities.

Fox-owned stations participating in this content partnership include: KDFW-TV (Dallas), WAGA-TV (Atlanta), WTTG-TV (Washington, DC), WJBK-TV (Detroit), KSAZ-TV (Phoenix), WTVT-TV (Tampa), KMSP-TV (Minneapolis), WOFL-TV (Orlando), WHBQ-TV (Memphis), KTBC-TV (Austin) and WOGX-TV (Gainesville). Stations will offer their local viewers a 24/7 live streaming video weather channel provided by AccuWeather. Availability will extend across virtually all of the stations’ media platforms, including web-enabled TV or Smart TV and mobile, giving viewers will access to leading weather services, jointly produced and branded by FTS and AccuWeather.

“Weather is one of the most important services our stations provide to their communities and has long been a major focus for FTS,” said Ron Stitt, Vice President Digital Media and Internet Operations for Fox Television Stations. “This exclusive partnership with AccuWeather, a company who has been extremely effective in pursuing digital platform distribution, notably Connected TV’s, will help us take our digital weather products to the next level. This venture signifies our commitment to providing the best weather services to our viewers on all available platforms.”

“Many experts believe the AccuWeather brand is the most powerful name in weather because of the uniqueness of the name and the superior quality of our content,” added Dr. Joel N. Myers, founder and President of AccuWeather, Inc. “This exciting partnership with the Fox Television Station group creates the welcome opportunity to make our weather forecasts and information available to an ever-expanding audience.”

The Fox Television Stations is one of the nation's largest owned-and-operated network broadcast groups, comprising 27 stations in 18 markets and covering nearly 37.21% of U.S. television homes. This includes six duopolies in the top 10 markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C. and Houston; as well as duopolies in Minneapolis, Phoenix and Orlando.