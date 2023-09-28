Fox Television Stations Partner with Waymark on Generative AI Ads

NEW YORK—Fox Television Stations (FTS) and Waymark have signed a groundbreaking local advertising deal that will see Waymark’s Generative AI technology rolled out across all of Fox’s owned and operated stations in 17 markets nationally.

The Waymark solutions are designed to help stations expand their potential advertising base by providing small business who would normally be unable to produce their own ads with low-cost ads created by Waymark’s generative AI video creation technologies.

Waymark’s AI-powered video platform enables local businesses to generate high-quality commercials with professional voice-over in five minutes or less.

Gray Television stations and Spectrum Reach have also adopted the Waymark solution.

The Fox announcement comes after a successful pilot program earlier this year at KTTV Fox 11 LA, KRIV Fox 26 Houston, WJBK Fox 2 Detroit, and KMSP Fox 9 Minneapolis, where the Fox-owned stations integrated Waymark’s technology successfully into its local ad sales efforts. An example of one of the ads can be seen here.

“Video advertising for many has been perceived as expensive and out of reach,” explained Jason Sirek, vice president and general sales manager for KMSP and WFTC. “Now, this innovative product gives our local sellers a tool they can add to their arsenal to generate new business in the OTT/CTV and linear space, while helping local businesses better visualize how they can utilize the power of video to tell their story.”

“We’re thrilled to roll out our Gen-AI video platform across the FOX Television Stations nationally,” says Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern. “Waymark’s instant, fully customized commercials, plus FOX’s distribution, will open the door to premium video advertising for millions of businesses who otherwise wouldn’t have had the budget, time, or know-how.”

Fox Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago).