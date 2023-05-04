Gray Television Stations to Use Generative Ai-Video to Create Local Ads

ATLANTA—In a move that could increase ad revenue by making it easier for local businesses to advertise on broadcast TV, Gray Television Stations has inked a deal with Detroit-based Waymark that will allow Gray’s local TV stations to use Waymark’s generative-AI video production platform.

Waymark’s generative-AI video platform allows local businesses to generate high-quality TV commercials with voiceovers in five minutes or less. Gray’s local sales teams are already implementing Waymark’s technology to approach small business prospects with customized creative.

The companies said Gray plans to rollout the platform at all of its 113 local TV stations.

“Waymark’s easy to use platform is helping us bring a bigger focus to video marketing in local markets,” Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO, Gray Television Inc., stated. “In return, we’ve been able to produce video at a higher rate and our sales reps have found a great deal of success in utilizing the tool. We’ve already been fortunate to see the benefits of Waymark’s platform throughout our organization nationally.”

Earlier this year, Waymark and Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced a national deal for the platform. Using Waymark’s platform, local businesses across Spectrum Reach’s footprint are creating real-time, ready-to-air commercials for their TV and streaming TV advertising campaigns.

“We’re thrilled to be rolling out across the nation with Gray Television’s market-leading local broadcast stations,” added Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern. “Our AI-video platform is allowing local advertisers the opportunity to create customized, high-quality commercials in record time and at very affordable rates.”