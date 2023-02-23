Spectrum Reach, Waymark Launch AI-Generated Video Ad Creation Platform

NEW YORK—The ad sales arm of Charter, Spectrum Reach and video startup Waymark, have launched what they are calling a first-of-its-kind AI-powered ad platform that allows businesses to produce high-quality TV commercials with AI-generated voiceover, in five minutes or less.

Using Waymark’s platform, local businesses across Spectrum Reach’s footprint who might not be able to afford to create video ads can create real-time, ready-to-air commercials for their TV and streaming TV advertising campaigns.

“We believe that all businesses should be able to tap into the power of TV advertising,” said Michael Guth, senior vice president, marketing, Spectrum Reach. “The introduction of the new AI voiceover platform with Waymark underscores our commitment to constantly seek new innovation, products and partnerships that will better position businesses for growth and success.”

The companies noted that they have worked together since 2017 to make video advertising as affordable and accessible as possible for small and medium-sized businesses. Waymark’s AI video platform is uniquely suited to help businesses create video advertisements with ease, customizability, and rapid delivery. Spectrum Reach clients can simply type in their business name, location and desired tone, and Waymark’s AI takes it from there and automatically creates a personalized video commercial with AI-generated voice-over.

Users have the option to choose from 11 AI voices with different vocal timbres, deliveries, energies and speeds. Within minutes, the user will have an AI-produced, ready-to-air commercial specific to their brand and target audience. For example, a small neighborhood coffee shop can pull real online reviews and images to create an authentic 15-second ad, with or without voice-over. Or, a local retail boutique can include snapshots of their newest inventory with an animated male or female voice-over to announce a new sale in seconds.

“Producing any video, much less a quality TV commercial, can sometimes be consuming and expensive,” said Alex Persky-Stern, CEO of Waymark. “We’ve harnessed the latest in generative AI so that business owners can easily and effectively create do-it-yourself commercials, using images from their social footprint and with or without AI voice-over, and through Spectrum Reach are bringing it to scale to businesses across the nation.”

Spectrum Reach clients can access Waymark’s AI portal at spectrumreach.waymark.com/ai (opens in new tab).