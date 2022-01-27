Fox Television Stations Names Tim Joyce to Senior VP-Engineering

LOS ANGELES— Fox Television Stations (FTS) has named Tim Joyce its senior vice president of engineering, operations and technology. Reporting to Jack Abernethy, CEO, FTS, he will oversee engineering, operations and tech functions for the station group. Joyce succeeds Richard Friedel, who retired last December.

In making the announcement, Abernethy stated, “[Tim Joyce] is known as a strategic executive with an innovative and collaborative approach and is an excellent addition to our team.”

Before joining FTS, Joyce spent nearly three years as the senior vice president of media and broadcast engineering for Fox Corp. Prior to that he served as the senior vice president of technology business relations for Fox Networks Group in Los Angeles, and as vice president of broadcast operations for Fox Networks Group in Europe and Africa.

Before his time with Fox, Joyce spent six years at National Geographic Channels International. He began his career with Fox Latin American Channels.

Fox Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top 10 largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the Fox Network.