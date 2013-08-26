FORscene Steps Up for IBC TV News

At IBC 2013, Forbidden Technologies, owner and developer of the FORscene cloud video platform, will provide access and editing capabilities to IBC TV News via the company’s FORscene cloud-based post-production tools. This is the sixth year in a row that Forbidden Technologies has provided such support.



IBC TV News is the official TV and webcasting channel for IBC 2013. During the convention, IBC TV News editors and producers will add stories to www.ibctvnews.com, providing on-site and virtual visitors alike with the top news and exhibitor interviews from the show floor plus the latest news from the various conference sessions.



To handle the post-production workflow, a FORscene server will be installed at the RAI conference centre in Amsterdam. The server will compress and upload the content, which IBC TV News crews will shoot on state-of-the-art, tapeless cameras, and store it locally at full resolution on the FORscene server. Participating broadcasters and IBC exhibitors will then have controlled access to this archived content, including rushes and daily programme footage.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Forbidden Technologies will be at stand 7.J15d.



