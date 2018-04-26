Former Wohler Exec Joins Lawo

RASTATT, GERMANY—Lawo, a German-based developer of IP-based audio/video systems and control solutions, has tapped Craig Newbury as Director of Sales and Operations, with responsibilities for the company’s activities in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In a broadcast technology career spanning 18 years, Newbury has held various senior sales management positions—in technical, operational, and commercial roles—across the UK and Europe, most recently Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Wohler.

“Lawo is a progressive, engineering-led company, which holds values of innovation, quality and reliability at its heart,” said Newbury. “The company’s unique selection of solutions allows it to offer its customers a complete IP-based broadcast workflow across audio production, video infrastructure, control and analysis. Lawo’s technological innovation, future-oriented thinking, and absolute focus on customer satisfaction made Lawo a natural choice.”

Lawo designs and manufactures technology systems for broadcast and post production, including control and monitoring systems, digital audio mixing consoles, IP-based A/V infrastructure, video processing and routing systems.

With the broadcast industry’s shift to IP-based content production and delivery, Lawo introduced its “Broadcast 3.0” concept, in May 2017, which encompassed managing video, audio, metadata, ancillary data and control data as elementary or transport streams utilizing IP networking technology and COTS hardware.

With respect to IP-based systems, Lawo introduced its Seamless Orchestration and Unification Layer (SOUL) IP-based production service, and an IP-based audio production console for its MC2 series for applications requiring very large format mixing and routing functionality.

According to Jamie Dunn, Lawo’s Head of Global Sales: “Craig is a perfect fit with Team Lawo as we continue to invest in important markets such as the UK.”