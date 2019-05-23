Former NewsON CEO to Head Up Sales at Cox Media

ATLANTA—Cox Communications' advertising sales division Cox Media will now be lead by Louis Gump, former NewsOn CEO, who will take on the position of senior vice president. Gump will be tasked with driving growth through innovation and client-focused strategies that build on Cox Media’s TV and premium digital advertising solutions.

NewsON is a digital media company that was co-founded by Cox Media Group. Gump’s time there saw him oversee NewsON’s growth as a leader in streaming media and connected TV advertising. Other positions he has held in his career include CEO of LSN Mobile, vice president of mobile at CNN and time at The Weather Channel, expanding their mobile business.

Outside of his official work roles, Gump has served on the board of the Mobile Marketing Association and was recognized with the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He has worked with other organizations like the Interactive Advertising Bureau, Online Publishers Association, Atlanta Mobility Task Force, the Mobile Giving Foundation and Junior Achievement of Georgia.

Gump is based in Atlanta.