Former NAB Deputy General Counsel Patrick McFadden to Lead Sinclair Lobbying

HUNT VALLEY, MD—Sinclair has hired Patrick McFadden, former SVP and Deputy General Counsel with the National Association of Broadcasters, to head up government relations as its Senior Vice President for Global Public Policy and Communications. McFadden will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of Sinclair’s legislative and regulatory strategy to support the company's policy and advocacy goals.

“We’re delighted to welcome Patrick as a key contributor to our executive group,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and CEO. “He brings a wealth of critical experience to the cutting-edge broadcasting platform as it expands for all types of content distribution. He knows the issues, the people and the technology that underpin our business and is well-respected throughout the industry. He’s part of the elite corps of innovative and nuanced thinkers who are representative of Sinclair’s visionary culture.”

McFadden worked for NAB for 10 years, most recently as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and was involved in multiple, complex regulatory challenges including NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) licensing and deployment, spectrum allocation/protection, media ownership and content distribution. Prior to joining the NAB, McFadden practiced telecommunications law in the Washington office of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP where he specialized in policy advocacy, litigation, regulatory compliance and negotiations for wireless, wireline and VoIP service providers and communications device manufacturers.

McFadden stated, “I’m very excited to join the Sinclair team. Sinclair is a leader not only in program content distribution with its tremendous portfolio of broadcast stations but also as a vanguard for multiple new businesses using that sophisticated platform. I look forward to helping the company advance its strategic initiatives to continue to provide local news and entertainment to viewers at home and on the go as well as the many new opportunities on the horizon.”