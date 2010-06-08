Former Harris Engineer Buys Texas RF Business

DALLAS: Dan Sessler said today he’s purchased RF Specialties of Texas from Don Jones of Amarillo, Texas and has moved the headquarters to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Terms of the transaction price were not disclosed.



Sessler recently retired after 22 years with the Harris Broadcast Communications division where he was a district sales manager of RF products. Sessler started out in broadcasting as in a radio engineering job in West Virginia and later owned a radio station and helped build a public TV affiliate in Beckley, W.V. He joined Harris in radio sales covering the Southeast U.S., then later moved to Texas where he sold TV transmission products throughout the Midwest and Southwest.



Jones and his long-time associate, Wray Reed, “will continue to be active in the region,” Sessler said. RF Specialties of Texas is the Nautel transmitter dealer for five states. It also reps Orban, Moseley, ERI, Shively, Wheatstone/Audio Arts along and other lines in New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

-- Deborah D. McAdams

