Former Grass Valley Exec Mike Cronk Joins TVU Networks as VP of Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks, a global provider of cloud and IP-based live video solutions, has appointed Mike Cronk as vice president of strategy.

Cronk has more than two decades of experience in media tech, most recently as head of product for live media services at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Prior to that, he was with Grass Valley for much of the past 25 years, most recently as vice president of core technologies. He is also founding chair of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS).

In his new role, Cronk will focus on scaling TVU’s award-winning software-as-a-service (SaaS) product line, expanding its adoption among media organizations worldwide and enhancing the company’s offerings for customers, partners and the broader media community, T said.

“Mike Cronk joins TVU at a time of unparalleled innovation and momentum for our company,” TVU CEO Paul Shen said. “His deep expertise in cloud transformation, media workflows, and product strategy will enable us to continue redefining how broadcasters engage their audiences. With Mike’s leadership, we will further strengthen our position as the trusted partner for media supply chain transformation worldwide, turning our customers’ most ambitious projects into reality.”

Reflecting on his new role, Cronk highlighted TVU’s commitment to innovation: “TVU has been at the forefront of live video production for nearly two decades, forging strong partnerships with media organizations worldwide. This year alone, TVU has enabled groundbreaking cloud-based workflows, from leveraging AI-assisted production during major sports events to powering fully cloud-based workflows for this year’s biggest elections. The opportunity to contribute to such a visionary company at this pivotal moment is truly exciting. Together with our customers, we have the potential to achieve even greater milestones and transform the industry further.”

“Mike’s vision and expertise align perfectly with TVU Networks’ mission to transform the broadcast industry,” Shen said. “His addition to our leadership team marks an exciting chapter for TVU as we continue to innovate and collaborate with our clients to redefine what’s possible in live media production.”

For more information about TVU Networks, visit tvunetworks.com.