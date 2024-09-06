TVU Networks Unveils SaaS Platform For Cloud, On-Prem, Hybrid Media Workflow Visibility

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to provide visibility and operational control across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments, giving media organizations a complete understanding of every stage of their production workflows.

The company’s SaaS platform offers a fully integrated virtual Network Operations Center (NOC) that is included at no additional charge for all TVU SaaS subscribers. The NOC gives broadcasters real-time visibility into their entire media pipeline—from contribution to final playout. It extends beyond traditional cloud offerings by providing deep operational control across diverse infrastructure setups on the cloud, on-prem or in a hybrid environment, the company said.

“Cloud solutions often come with limited transparency, but our platform breaks that mold by integrating a virtual NOC that gives broadcasters complete operational control,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. “It’s about ensuring data integrity and workflow reliability while enabling users to respond to issues in real-time. This isn’t just about adopting the cloud—it’s about transforming media operations with full trust and control.”

TVU’s platform also offers UDX for Up/Down/Cross-Conversion, browser-based video scopes and manual or AI-powered color correction for any IP source. The platform’s support for NDI, SRT, SMPTE ST 2110, SDI, MPTS and other standards ensures seamless integration into any media production environment, the company said.

The company is charging $98 per month for access to all TVU SaaS platform features. Additional charges apply only when specific microservices are used during active production, offering a cost-effective approach for media and entertainment enterprises to experiment and innovate, it said.

Major broadcasters, such as France Télévisions, which used the company’s field acquisition and SaaS platform for its Paris Olympics Torch Relay coverage, have achieved up to 92% in cost savings, the company said.

“TVU is removing the barriers to cloud adoption by making it simpler, more transparent, and vastly more cost-effective. Our customers gain total control over their media pipelines, which is vital in today’s fast-paced production landscape,” said Shen.

