Former Avid Exec to Head up Newtek Marketing



SAN ANTONIO–Carter Holland, who most recently was vice president of corporate marketing for Avid Technology, has been tapped as the new executive vice president of worldwide marketing for Newtek, a provider of portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools



Holland will be responsible for NewTek’s global brand image and integrated marketing efforts. He will drive the company's corporate and product positioning, branding and identity, public relations, demand generation campaigns, and global market penetration to ensure strong customer growth and revenue performance.



“For 2012 we plan to expand our global footprint by capitalizing on the momentum we have created in the live production and streaming markets,” said Jim Plant, NewTek president and CEO. “Carter’s background in the media and entertainment industry, along with his 20 years of experience leading companies through aggressive growth periods and brand evolution, make him the ideal leader to manage the execution of NewTek’s global growth strategy in the year ahead and well into the future.”



Prior to joining NewTek, Holland held a range of marketing leadership positions at Avid Technology. From 2000 to 2007, he implemented global programs that helped double the company’s revenues to just under $1 billion annually. As vice president of corporate marketing, from 2008 to 2011, Holland led the successful consolidation of the Pro Tools, M-Audio, Sibelius, Pinnacle and Avid brands into a new corporate identity for the company. In addition to his experience with Avid, Holland was a management consultant in the areas of change management, organizational research, and communications for Fortune 100 and 500 companies.



“NewTek has a long history of pioneering innovation in live video production and 3D animation, and it’s incredibly exciting to join a company that is playing such a distinctive leadership role in transforming the way people capture, produce and distribute live video content,” said Holland. “Global online video distribution and consumption is increasing at unprecedented rates. NewTek is at the center of this trend, enabling virtually anyone to get in the game – whether it’s an aspiring professional with an idea for webcasting to the masses, or an established business or broadcaster seeking more cost effective and efficient live production methods.”