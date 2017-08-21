For-A, InSync Technology Team on Research Venture

TOKYO—Two heads are better than one, that is the philosophy that For-A and InSync Technology are going with as they work to develop 8K UHDTV signal processing equipment. This collaboration between the Japan and U.K.-based companies, which has resulted in the formation of the new company InSync Technology Products, is meant to help support current and future international program distribution.

“With the formation of this new joint venture, we are able to unite InSync and For-A’s most talented engineers in creating highly novel products, which address immediate and forthcoming 8K markets requirements,” said Katsuaki Kiyohara, president of For-A.

InSync designs and develops software and hardware signal processing equipment, with a focus on frame rate and frame conversion. For-A is a provider of broadcast and production products.