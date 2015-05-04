For-A Adds Gerry Nazimek as Northeast Account Manager

CYRPRESS, CALIF. – Effective as of March 30, Gerry Nazimek has been serving as For-A’s Northeast Account Manager.

Nazimek brings more than 30-years of experience to the audio and video manufacturer. He most recently served as regional sales manager at PureLink in the Northeastern U.S. and Canada. Other previous employments included Foreseeson Custom Display, Inc., Telemetrics, Inc., and CPR Multi-Media Solutions, Inc. He also was the founder of a turn-key video and post production service company, Multi-Video Productions, Inc.

Nazimek is based in For-A’s Fort Lee, N.J. office.